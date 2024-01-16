£6.5m Liverpool star posts classy 19-word message to Preston North End

Despite the move not working out, Calvin Ramsay has reacted positively to his exit from Preston North End.

The 20-year-old was due to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Deepdale however Liverpool triggered their recall clause option. Ramsay was limited to just two appearances during his six months spent with North End and had to deal with a knee injury which sidelined him for several months.

He failed to dispossess Brad Potts after regaining his fitness and the best course of action was for him to go back to Merseyside. The Scotland international has now fully returned to Liverpool, and despite only making less than a handful of appearances, he showed his gratitude to the club he called home for just less than half-a-year.

He posted several photos of himself either in a North End shirt on the pitch or on the training ground and added a message with it. Ramsay said in a post on Instagram:" Thanks to everyone @pnefcofficial players, staff and fans enjoyed my time and wish yous the best for the future!”

In response to the post, Layton Stewart who left Anfield for PNE this summer said: "Good luck bro," along with Liam Miller that said "All the best Calv." Out-of-favour defender Patrick Bauer added: "All the best my boy," and Kian Taylor echoed the sentiment by saying "All the best mate."

Ryan Lowe admitted that Ramsay was 'unfortunate' but said that this loan experience could help be the making of him after dealing with several setbacks. Despite losing Ramsay, North End are not expected to sign a replacement right-back. Potts is Lowe's first-choice and he believes that he has enough cover for that position.

