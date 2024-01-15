Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool have officially recalled defender Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites signed the former Aberdeen man back in June, as their first summer signing - on a season long deal. But, a knee injury saw him miss almost four months of the season, before Covid ruled him out of more games post-debut.

In the end, Ramsay played 132 minutes across two matches - making one start and one substitute appearance in total. With the Scottish full back not making North End's last few match day squads, the Reds have opted to bring him back to Anfield.

"It was a bit unfortunate for Calvin," said PNE boss Ryan Lowe. "He is a fantastic lad and his attitude and application, he did everything right. We had to get him up to match speed, for the Championship and he obviously had a setback when he first came. He played against QPR and did okay, but it was his first game for a while. He came on against Middlesbrough at half time as well, so he had some minutes. Lo and behold, he got Covid after QPR and missed two or three games, then was out of the squad.

"All of a sudden, he found himself out of the squad and the lads who were in there, were doing well enough. The squad was the squad and the bench was the bench. We had a chat, me and Calvin, and I said: 'look, we are not leaving you out for a reason, you've got to force your way back in now - the squad is the squad, it's settled'. He was fine with it, no problem. But, I think we've come to a mutual agreement with Liverpool that he's not playing enough minutes or getting enough game time.

"I think it is probably best that he goes back, and he potentially may go out on loan again somewhere else. So yeah, from me, all the staff, players and the football club, we wish him all the best. We were expecting him to be fit and ready early on in the season. We'd agreed to sign him early doors, from July time. He was hoping to come on the pre-season tour with us, for two or three days just to integrate with the group. But, we couldn't get him there because there was still a bit of work for him to do. And when he did join us, he wasn't fit enough.

"He had to go back and reassess. He wasn't our player and we were governed by what Liverpool wanted to do. We have got a great relationship with Liverpool and both sides did everything they possibly could. I think it was important for Calvin; he just wanted to go and play some football as well. So, we wish him all the best. I said to him that it might be a good loan in terms of what he's had to deal with. And to use it as experience, because sometimes they don't just go to play football, but learn that side of it: being out of the squad, travelling away and not playing.