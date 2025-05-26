Penwortham off the mark with victory over Great Eccleston

​Penwortham were six-wicket winners at home to Great Eccleston, as they began their Northern League Division Two campaign on a positive note.

​After winning the toss at Middleforth Green, the hosts put Great Ecc in to bat and restricted them to 158 all out in 43 overs, Ryan Roberts claiming 5-31.

Penwortham put on 45 for the first wicket in their reply, openers Muhammad Ilyas hitting 15 and Ryan Dimasi top scoring with 40.

Joseph Bradshaw made 37 not out, as the home side reached their target in 27.5 overs.

Wes Royle's 59 was in vain for Vernon Carus

Hosts Euxton were agonisingly beaten after failing to overhaul Carnforth’s 149 all out by just two runs.

Zack Dodds’ 82 was the highlight of the visitors’ innings after they elected to bat first. James Bone took 5-55 and Joe Bowden 4-47 for Euxton.

The home side never really got going, Hakeem Perryman’s 35 their top score but they were always in the hunt, until Freddie Whatmuff (4-13) finished off the tail as Euxton were all out for 147.

Wes Royle’s 59 for visitors Vernon Carus turned out to be in vain at Barrow, where the game was abandoned to the weather, Vernons having made 150 all out, batting first.

Barrow were 40 without loss when the rain brought play to a close.

Elsewhere, Carlisle beat Mawdesley by six wickets, and St Annes beat Thornton Cleveleys by 26 runs.