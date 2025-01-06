19 rarely seen pictures of January in the past from sales to storms in Preston and Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:53 GMT

These great archive pictures go back to January in the past.

They reflect the news and happenings in one particular month through the years. Storms, sales, schools and fires are among the pictures featured.

January sales in Blackpool - C&A staff

1. January Past

January sales in Blackpool - C&A staff | National World

London bound: The Britannia classs Anzac getting up a head of steam at Preston station on January 5 1967

2. London bound: The Britannia classs Anzac getting up a head of steam at Preston station on January 5 1967

London bound: The Britannia classs Anzac getting up a head of steam at Preston station on January 5 1967 | National World

Members of Preston Rangers Football found a novel way to get in training for their W.F.A. cup 5th round match on the 5th of January at Newman College. They took part in a charity boxing day fancy dress pub crawl round the pubs of Longridge dressed in traditional nativity gear.

3. January past

Members of Preston Rangers Football found a novel way to get in training for their W.F.A. cup 5th round match on the 5th of January at Newman College. They took part in a charity boxing day fancy dress pub crawl round the pubs of Longridge dressed in traditional nativity gear. | National World

This was the scene at the food rationing counter in Preston Town Hall in January 1940

4. January Past

This was the scene at the food rationing counter in Preston Town Hall in January 1940 | National World

