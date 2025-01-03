The destination: Preston in 1965. It was the year of the state funeral of Sir Winston Churchill, of Malcolm X’s assassination, and of American troops landing in Vietnam. But what did Preston look like back in those days?
1. Lune Street from Friargate, Preston 1965
This property was demolished for the Ring Road development. The Public Hall is just visible on the right.
National World
2. Lancaster Road / North Road Preston
c. 1965 The Church Hotel is on the right with English Martyrs Church in the background. Dominating the center of the image is a mens urinal. A common sight in Preston up to the mid 60's they were known locally as 'Iron Dukes' probably named after the audacious class battleship HMS Iron Duke launched in 1870.
National World
National World
National World
