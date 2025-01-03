26 fascinating archive pictures which delve into life in Preston 60 years ago

Take a trip down memory lane.

The destination: Preston in 1965. It was the year of the state funeral of Sir Winston Churchill, of Malcolm X’s assassination, and of American troops landing in Vietnam. But what did Preston look like back in those days?

1. Lune Street from Friargate, Preston 1965 This property was demolished for the Ring Road development. The Public Hall is just visible on the right.

2. Lancaster Road / North Road Preston c. 1965 The Church Hotel is on the right with English Martyrs Church in the background. Dominating the center of the image is a mens urinal. A common sight in Preston up to the mid 60's they were known locally as 'Iron Dukes' probably named after the audacious class battleship HMS Iron Duke launched in 1870.

3. Rev refs January 28 2019 Rhubarb, Thomas and friends, All Saints Chorley Coronation story, Harrison Hill Tavern and Bennets, Goobys Fire, Preston 1965, low tide after North Pier fire 1921, Welcome to Preston sign

4. The entrance to the American Adventure Theme Park.

