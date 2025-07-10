When Preston kids needed to learn to swim it was always Saul Street Baths - these scenes will jog your memory

The sights, sounds, and chlorine-riddled smells of the swimming baths provoke some of the most nostalgic memories for countless people.

And, whether its learning to swim as a child alongside your young friends or taking your own kids down to the pool for a dip, Preston’s swimming baths have played host to many a laughter-filled day. Take a look at a few images from the city’s historic pools from across the decades.

Youngsters showed off their swimming skills in pursuit of a special award. Students from Preston's Moorfield and Elms Schools and Preston College have been training all term for the Amateur Swimming Association Bronze Challenge. The award demands a number of water skills and a 400-metre swim - all to be acheived without any rest and without touching the side of the pool. The keen swimmers are pictured

More than 300 young swimmers gave a sparkling performance at Preston and District Primary School gala. The event, staged at Preston's Saul Street Baths, proved a huge success and it was standing room only for proud parents and spectators

Nearly 100 children made quite a splash when they took to the water at a special life-saving gala at Preston's Saul Street Baths. It is the first time that the annual event organised by the Lancashire branch of the Royal Lifesaving Society has been held outside Blackpool

Haslam Park swimming pool, in Preston, in August 1958

