They have changed hands many times over the years, yet they have stood the tests of time.

And most have had a new lick of paint added here and there. But at heart they still remain that last bastion of quintessential England… the traditional old-school boozer. Where folk can pull up a bar stool and sup their cheap chosen tipple and do a spot of people watching, or catch up with a friend without the risk of bursting an ear drum. Or maybe even chuck a few darts or play dominos and pool. These are just some of those ‘proper’ pubs where you can experience all that.

The Lane Ends Hotel at Ashton, Preston, first opened in 1852 as a coaching inn. Although the pub has been modernised now, it still remains a traditional boozer

1. Lane Ends Hotel

The Lane Ends Hotel at Ashton, Preston, first opened in 1852 as a coaching inn. Although the pub has been modernised now, it still remains a traditional boozer Photo: Archive

The Black Horse in Preston is probably one of the most well-known traditional pubs due to its unusual claim to fame. The grade II listed building is the only pub in England to have an entrance/exit on three different streets. And the interior is rather special too, featuring this stunning tiled bar, tiled walls and mosaic floor - and this is comes with national historical importance

2. The Black Horse

The Black Horse in Preston is probably one of the most well-known traditional pubs due to its unusual claim to fame. The grade II listed building is the only pub in England to have an entrance/exit on three different streets. And the interior is rather special too, featuring this stunning tiled bar, tiled walls and mosaic floor - and this is comes with national historical importance Photo: Neil Cross

The Bull & Royal on Church Street in Preston is a pub steeped in history. The Grade II listed building was once owned by Lord Derby and served as a coaching inn. It can even count author Charles Dickens as a notable visitor. By and large the Bull & Royal remains a traditional boozer, with modern flourishes

3. The Bull & Royal

The Bull & Royal on Church Street in Preston is a pub steeped in history. The Grade II listed building was once owned by Lord Derby and served as a coaching inn. It can even count author Charles Dickens as a notable visitor. By and large the Bull & Royal remains a traditional boozer, with modern flourishes Photo: Archive

The Market Tavern is a traditional one-room pub dating back to the mid-1800, and it sits facing the historic covered market in the heart of Preston city centre

4. The Market Tavern

The Market Tavern is a traditional one-room pub dating back to the mid-1800, and it sits facing the historic covered market in the heart of Preston city centre Photo: Iain Lynn

