25 headteachers you will probably recognise from your school days in Preston in the 1990s and 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:27 BST

How great are these photos?

They are the headteachers of the 2000s and were the driving force behind the success of local schools. Is your headteacher pictured?

Leyland St. Mary's High School pupils and teachers in Leyland, from left, Gareth Reeves, Suzanne Pilkington, Martin Bennett, headteacher trevor Day, William Pope, Steve Holmes, Jackie Myerscough and Chris Bullock who are cycling from Blackpool to Scarborough

1. Headteachers of the 00s

Leyland St. Mary's High School pupils and teachers in Leyland, from left, Gareth Reeves, Suzanne Pilkington, Martin Bennett, headteacher trevor Day, William Pope, Steve Holmes, Jackie Myerscough and Chris Bullock who are cycling from Blackpool to Scarborough | National World

Headteacher of Ribbleton Hall High School in Ribbleton, Preston, Nigel Jepson, with his book "The Inspector and the Superhead" which has been published

2. Headteachers of the 00s

Headteacher of Ribbleton Hall High School in Ribbleton, Preston, Nigel Jepson, with his book "The Inspector and the Superhead" which has been published | National World

The Rev Paul Oppenheim meets Broughton-in-Amounderness C of E Primary School year 5 pupils, from left, Luke Taylor, 10, Emma Campsey, 10, Rachel Botes, (CORRECT SPELLING) 10, Robert Brown, 9 and Charlotte Ainsworth, 9 and Canon John Hall, the general secretary for the Church of England board of education and headteacher David Ratcliff, during his visit to the school

3. Headteachers of the 00s

The Rev Paul Oppenheim meets Broughton-in-Amounderness C of E Primary School year 5 pupils, from left, Luke Taylor, 10, Emma Campsey, 10, Rachel Botes, (CORRECT SPELLING) 10, Robert Brown, 9 and Charlotte Ainsworth, 9 and Canon John Hall, the general secretary for the Church of England board of education and headteacher David Ratcliff, during his visit to the school | National World

Good reading, headteacher of Archbishop Temple High School in Fulwood, Preston, Gillian James, with year 11 pupils Susanna Gardner, 16 and Sam Talbot, 15, read the annual Chief Inspector of Schools report in which Archbishop Temple received a special mention

4. Headteachers of the 00s

Good reading, headteacher of Archbishop Temple High School in Fulwood, Preston, Gillian James, with year 11 pupils Susanna Gardner, 16 and Sam Talbot, 15, read the annual Chief Inspector of Schools report in which Archbishop Temple received a special mention | National World

