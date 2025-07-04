They are the headteachers of the 2000s and were the driving force behind the success of local schools. Is your headteacher pictured?
Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter
1. Headteachers of the 00s
Leyland St. Mary's High School pupils and teachers in Leyland, from left, Gareth Reeves, Suzanne Pilkington, Martin Bennett, headteacher trevor Day, William Pope, Steve Holmes, Jackie Myerscough and Chris Bullock who are cycling from Blackpool to Scarborough | National World
2. Headteachers of the 00s
Headteacher of Ribbleton Hall High School in Ribbleton, Preston, Nigel Jepson, with his book "The Inspector and the Superhead" which has been published | National World
3. Headteachers of the 00s
The Rev Paul Oppenheim meets Broughton-in-Amounderness C of E Primary School year 5 pupils, from left, Luke Taylor, 10, Emma Campsey, 10, Rachel Botes, (CORRECT SPELLING) 10, Robert Brown, 9 and Charlotte Ainsworth, 9 and Canon John Hall, the general secretary for the Church of England board of education and headteacher David Ratcliff, during his visit to the school | National World
4. Headteachers of the 00s
Good reading, headteacher of Archbishop Temple High School in Fulwood, Preston, Gillian James, with year 11 pupils Susanna Gardner, 16 and Sam Talbot, 15, read the annual Chief Inspector of Schools report in which Archbishop Temple received a special mention | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.