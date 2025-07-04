2 . 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs

Many names have hung above the door of this establishment over the years including Worsley's Dance Hall, The Club Royale, Molloy's Dance Club, The Millionaires Club, Club Solid and more recently Blitz. But the Gatsby is probably the name it is most remembered by. The club was actually built in 1920 as a casino. It is no longer standing, having been demolished to become part of a UCLAN development Photo: RETRO