From rave nights to student-favourite superclubs, Preston has been home to some truly iconic venues over the years and, if you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s, you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city’s history. I revisit Preston nightclubs Squires, Warehouse and Squires through amazing 1980s and 1990s pictures
Here are a few standout venues – how many of them did you used to frequent?
1. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
This former cotton mill in Aqueduct Street has undergone a number of changes as a venue and has recent incarnations, featuring a Shisha bar and the Escape Room Preston, where players take part in prison-break type experience. The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998. Some famous names appeared there during its time - including Pete Doherty and Shaun Ryder Photo: RETRO
2. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
Many names have hung above the door of this establishment over the years including Worsley's Dance Hall, The Club Royale, Molloy's Dance Club, The Millionaires Club, Club Solid and more recently Blitz. But the Gatsby is probably the name it is most remembered by. The club was actually built in 1920 as a casino. It is no longer standing, having been demolished to become part of a UCLAN development Photo: RETRO
3. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
Located on St John’s Place, Preston, this alternative nightclub was originally named The Warehouse when it first opened in 1972, then renamed Raiders, then back to The Warehouse in 1988. Popularity of the club led to expansion; with the middle floor opening in 1990 and a third floor in 1993 Photo: RETRO
4. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
A picture taken from the back of the main stage at Feel. Probably the biggest and most successful dance club night in Preston’s history, Feel was a ‘super club’ that was based at the University of Central Lancashire venue from January 1994 to 2005 and was renowned across the country Photo: RETRO
