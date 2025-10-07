37 legendary retro pictures of Preston people in 1982 during an era you can still remember

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:55 BST

From Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage, to the Falklands War taking place and a new British Prince being born, 1982 was quite the year.

But what was Preston like back in the early ‘80s. Take a trip down memory lane to find out by flicking through our best archive retro pictures of that bygone era in the city’s history.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

These crazy regulars of the Duke of Sussex pub in Kent Street, Preston were taking part in a fancy dress sponsored walk from Higher Walton back to Preston to raise cash for children at the Royal Preston Hospital Photo: RETRO

The big freeze has been an unexpected bonus for Preston's champion curlers. Instead of travelling to Lockerbie in Schotland, they have been able to practise on a frozen pond in Fishwick Bottoms. Preston Curling Club members, from left: Mike Thompson, John Kett and Ron Thornton Photo: RETRO

The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes Photo: RETRO

Andrew Newton presents a cheque for £200 to Preston Kidney Research Association chairman Ernest Goring before a football match at St Anthony's Sports Ground, Fulwood. A further cheque was presented for the Pope's visit later in the day by the lads from Fulwood Leisure Centre Photo: RETRO

