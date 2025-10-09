On Garstang Road in Bowgreat, this three bedroom home is a Victorian semi-detached with three bedrooms.
It has high ceilings, decorative coving and solid oak doors that set the tone throughout the home.
The house is beautifully presented with a kitchen that has a soft, neutral finish. Beyond that is a practical utility room with French doors that open up to the rear garden. There are two reception rooms, both with log burners.
It’s on the market for £339,995 with LOVE HOMES, Garstang
