Stand-out Victorian semi-detached for sale blends period charm with modern twist in Lancashire's Garstang area

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:36 BST

A family home which perfectly blends period charm with modern updates.

On Garstang Road in Bowgreat, this three bedroom home is a Victorian semi-detached with three bedrooms.

It has high ceilings, decorative coving and solid oak doors that set the tone throughout the home.

The house is beautifully presented with a kitchen that has a soft, neutral finish. Beyond that is a practical utility room with French doors that open up to the rear garden. There are two reception rooms, both with log burners.

It’s on the market for £339,995 with LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Take a tour...

ICYMI: Old church meeting room in Fulwood transformed into incredible property for sale with serene garden

Hidden gem property of quality craftsmanship makes for the most expensive Rightmove house for sale in Kirkham

Garstang Rod, Bowgreave

1. LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Garstang Rod, Bowgreave | LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Bowgreave

2. LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Bowgreave

3. LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Bowgreave

4. LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | LOVE HOMES, Garstang

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianGarstangLancashirePropertyRightmove
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice