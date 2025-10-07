Hidden gem property of quality craftsmanship makes for the most expensive Rightmove house for sale in Kirkham

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 09:50 BST

This stunning property is in the heart of one of Kirkham’s most sought-after and prestigious addresses, Dowbridge.

An individually designed detached family home, it is a true hidden gem.

Set behind a secure gated entrance with an extensive driveway, the property immediately commands attention — yet its full elegance and grandeur only truly reveal themselves once you step inside.

From the very first moment, you’re greeted by an unmistakable sense of quality and craftsmanship.

The current vendors have created a property that reflects not just a place to live, but a place to fall in love with — a dream home that stands apart in every way.

Every inch of this home has been individually crafted to offer both impressive accommodation and a sense of warmth, making it ideal for family living and sophisticated entertaining alike.

It’s on the market for £795,000 with Dewhurst Homes, Penwortham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

Dowbridge, Kirkham

