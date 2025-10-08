The property is on a double plot, and subject to planning consent may offer further development opportunity.

The ground floor provides excellent accommodation space, to include an expansive open plan kitchen diner with central island, dining room, snug , utility room and toilet.

An integral double garage can be accessed via the front of the property, with double doors leading out to the rear garden.

The first floor incorporates three good size bedrooms with ensuite to the principal bedroom and separate family bathroom.

Furthermore, there is a studio apartment which can be accessed via stairs from the integral garage. Second floor provides a further bedroom with fitted wardrobes.

Outside the front of the property benefits from roadside parking. The rear split level garden is a delightful private and established serene area, enjoying a stone paved terrace, ideal for entertaining and that Al-fresco dining experience.

It’s on the market for £470,000 with Clarkson Holden, Preston