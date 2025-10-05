19 nostalgic pictures of Preston shops that will remind you of the city's past

From big high street names to small corner shops and markets, the pictures remind us how we used to shop.
35 nostalgic pictures of Preston pubs and pub signs which defined your local in the 1990s - and their history
1 / 5
A classic collection of old pictures define shops in Preston in bygone days.
From big high street names to small corner shops and markets, the pictures remind us how we used to shop.
35 nostalgic pictures of Preston pubs and pub signs which defined your local in the 1990s - and their history