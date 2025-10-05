19 nostalgic pictures of Preston shops that will remind you of the city's past

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST

A classic collection of old pictures define shops in Preston in bygone days.

From big high street names to small corner shops and markets, the pictures remind us how we used to shop.

Owen Owen, Fishergate, one of Preston's last remaining department stores, 1971

1. Preston's old shops

Owen Owen, Fishergate, one of Preston's last remaining department stores, 1971 | National World

Staff at Melias grocery shop on Friargate, Preston, in the1950s, from left to right: Frank Howarth, Judith Cansfield, Marshall West, George West, Yvonne Forshaw, Emma Taylor, Peggy (?) and John Bentley

2. Preston's old shops

Staff at Melias grocery shop on Friargate, Preston, in the1950s, from left to right: Frank Howarth, Judith Cansfield, Marshall West, George West, Yvonne Forshaw, Emma Taylor, Peggy (?) and John Bentley | National World

Kwik Save's predocessor Fine Fare in St John's Centre 1983

3. Preston's old shops

Kwik Save's predocessor Fine Fare in St John's Centre 1983 | National World

Old Shops - Lingards was a familiar sight in Fishergate

4. Preston's old shops

Old Shops - Lingards was a familiar sight in Fishergate | National World

