These fabulous photos define the early years of the 1950s

They are from 1952 and 1953 and show the city just as it was in a long lost era.

1. Preston Railway Station 1952 Main Fishergate entrance

2. Preston Docks Loading coal from the 20 ton hoist at the north wall of the main basin in 1953. Note Penwortham Power Station in background. One of the 'banana boats' is seen at the opposite quayside, possibly the Windward Islands Courtesy of David Reynolds

3. This fabulous football action picture comes courtesy of LP reader Ian Rigby. He writes: âIt shows the agile North End goalkeeper Jimmy Gooch watching a shot from Bolton Wanderers sail past the post. Bolton played in red shirts that day in January 1952, with the Pavilion Stand and Paddock full to overflowing. Over 38,000 saw a 2-2 draw to share the points with Tom Finney and Charlie Wayman scoring Prestonâs goals and Nat Lofthouse and ex-North Ender, Bobby Langton replying for the Wanderers. Notice the clock is at 2.45pm. I thought that it may have stopped but I found out that the game had a 2.30pm start!â Please send you nostalgic photos and memories to [email protected]

4. The Goss Printing Press Company, Preston c.1953 A Goss Headliner Press destined for service at the Lancashire Evening Post. Photographed while being assembled at Goss's Greenbank Street, Preston. Image by kind permission of Allan Fazackerley courtesy of Heather Crook.

