Preston has played host to a plethora of pub signs through the years, especially considering the city once held a reputation for having a different pub for every day of the year!
Pub names depict everything from local folklore, historic events, royalty and notable characters.
A simple pub sign can hold the key to a town’s past and when it comes to the history of pub names, each one is different.
We’ve dipped into the archives to find some of the best old pub signs that welcome punters to cross the threshold.
1. Preston Pub Signs
In this image you can just about make out the sign for the Lane Ends pub at Lane Ends in Ashton. This name seems quite self explanatory with the pub being situated on a busy crossroad in the city. Though the pub could just as easily have ended being called The Crossroads as pub names were often chosen to depict notable in the surrounding area | National World
2. Preston Pub Signs
The Greyfriar | National World
3. Preston Pub Signs
The Tithebarn pub on Lord Street in Preston. A tithe barn was a type of barn used for storing rents and tithes. Farmers were required to give one-tenth of their produce to the established church. Tithe barns were usually associated with the village church or rectory, and independent farmers took their tithes there | National World
4. Preston Pub Signs
The Hartley | National World