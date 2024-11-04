35 nostalgic pictures of Preston pubs and pub signs which defined your local in the 1990s - and their history

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:54 BST

Have you ever thought about the history behind some pub names?

Preston has played host to a plethora of pub signs through the years, especially considering the city once held a reputation for having a different pub for every day of the year!

Pub names depict everything from local folklore, historic events, royalty and notable characters.

A simple pub sign can hold the key to a town’s past and when it comes to the history of pub names, each one is different.

We’ve dipped into the archives to find some of the best old pub signs that welcome punters to cross the threshold.

In this image you can just about make out the sign for the Lane Ends pub at Lane Ends in Ashton. This name seems quite self explanatory with the pub being situated on a busy crossroad in the city. Though the pub could just as easily have ended being called The Crossroads as pub names were often chosen to depict notable in the surrounding area

1. Preston Pub Signs

In this image you can just about make out the sign for the Lane Ends pub at Lane Ends in Ashton. This name seems quite self explanatory with the pub being situated on a busy crossroad in the city. Though the pub could just as easily have ended being called The Crossroads as pub names were often chosen to depict notable in the surrounding area | National World

The Greyfriar

2. Preston Pub Signs

The Greyfriar | National World

The Tithebarn pub on Lord Street in Preston. A tithe barn was a type of barn used for storing rents and tithes. Farmers were required to give one-tenth of their produce to the established church. Tithe barns were usually associated with the village church or rectory, and independent farmers took their tithes there

3. Preston Pub Signs

The Tithebarn pub on Lord Street in Preston. A tithe barn was a type of barn used for storing rents and tithes. Farmers were required to give one-tenth of their produce to the established church. Tithe barns were usually associated with the village church or rectory, and independent farmers took their tithes there | National World

The Hartley

4. Preston Pub Signs

The Hartley | National World

