They were at the heart of their communities where people put the world to rights but do you remember them? We’ve blurred the names out to make it more difficult!
ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 35 brilliant pictures of nostalgia take you on a trip back in time to Preston's past
26 brilliant retro photos of Preston City Centre in the 1990s including landmarks, shops, streets and pubs
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.