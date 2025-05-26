Preston Retro: 29 incredible retro pictures travel 80 years back in time to the mid-1940s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th May 2025, 11:47 BST

In 1946 and 1947, life in the UK was defined by post-war recovery and a renewed sense of optimism, despite ongoing challenges.

Rationing was still in place, and many towns and cities were rebuilding after the devastation of World War II. The era saw the birth of the National Health Service (NHS), signaling a shift towards social welfare and healthcare reforms that reshaped British society.

Culturally, the arts began to thrive again, with the reopening of theaters and the resurgence of film and music. Sporting events were gradually revived, with football gaining momentum as a unifying force. In Preston, Deepdale Stadium was a hub of excitement as the local football team, Preston North End, remained a focal point of the community.

See if you recognise any of these sights...

ICYMI: 41 brilliant nostalgic pictures of Camelot Theme Park in Lancashire during the 1980s and 1990s

Preston Retro: 19 memorable pictures of Preston through a decade from 1980 to 1989

26 brilliant retro photos of Preston City Centre in the 1990s including landmarks, shops, streets and pubs

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

1. This was the scene, back in 1947, of The Chaser at Silcock Brothersâ Autodrome, Preston Whit Fair. The photo was taken on the Flag Market, and Preston Cenotaph can be seen on the top right. Many thanks to John Silcock, of J E Silcock Amusements for todayâs Looking Back. Please send your nostalgic photos to [email protected]

National World

Photo Sales

2. Fishergate, Preston c. 1946

National World

Photo Sales

3. Fishergate, Preston. July 22, 1946 Forties fashions in Fishergate. From L to R: Marjorie Ritchie, Danny Ritchie, Edna Snape, Annie Snape and Albert Hornby. Image kindly provided by Jean Hague.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Preston North EndPrestonFootballWorld War IILancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice