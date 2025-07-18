Lancashire Retro: Astonishing pictures of Fulwood through the ages from sports and schools to beauty pageants

Safe to say that Fulwood has changed quite a bit down the decades...

From the early years of modern photography to a more contemporary era, the area has been constantly evolving over the intervening decades, and so with that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Fulwood through the ages...

1. A potentially dangerous lack of first aid knowledge among young people in Preston is being patched up by an innovative school scheme, sparked by an idea from Royal Preston Hospital casualty staff. Now 15 pupils from Fulwood High School have picked up their first aid certifcates after the course. Pictured above are the pupils watching fellow student Lee Roscoe apply first aid

2. Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

3. The Queen visits Preston Kimberley, the six-week-old labrador, was presented to the Queen at Fulwood Barracks in 1979

4. Retro The Rose Show winner at Highgate Park,Fulwood July 1973

