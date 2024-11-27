25 amazing pictures of Preston primary school children in the decade of the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:21 BST

Oh to be back in the 1990s as a kid!

This picture gallery gives you a look behind the nostalgia curtain to get a peak back at what life looked like for a variety of local Preston students at school in that bombastic decade.

1. Disney Club visit to Lancashire Evening Post, Preston. Sherwood County Primary Schools pupils - Bottom left: Oscar Sinclair, 10. From the left: Luke Talbot, 10, Helen Wilkinson, 11, Jade Kelly, 11, Laura Nuttall, 10, and Emma Radford, 10Photo: Ian Robinson

2. Winners of the 1997 Preston Primary School Slater Shield final - Fulwood and Cadley CP SchoolPhoto: Godfrey Birtill

3. Preston, Fulwood, Kennington Primary School's production of the Wizard of Oz. Featuring (left to right): Abubaker Basama (Tinman), Mila Pandav (Dorothy), Kelly Sawyer (Toto), Mark Bulmer (Lion) and Hannah Carter (Scarecrow)Photo: Godfrey Birtill

4. Carl Buttler, 10, and Muhsimah Patel, 10, of Kennington Road School, Fulwood, Preston during a 1997 conker competitionPhoto: Lindsey North

