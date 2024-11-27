This picture gallery gives you a look behind the nostalgia curtain to get a peak back at what life looked like for a variety of local Preston students at school in that bombastic decade.
1. Disney Club visit to Lancashire Evening Post, Preston. Sherwood County Primary Schools pupils - Bottom left: Oscar Sinclair, 10. From the left: Luke Talbot, 10, Helen Wilkinson, 11, Jade Kelly, 11, Laura Nuttall, 10, and Emma Radford, 10Photo: Ian Robinson
National World
2. Winners of the 1997 Preston Primary School Slater Shield final - Fulwood and Cadley CP SchoolPhoto: Godfrey Birtill
National World
3. Preston, Fulwood, Kennington Primary School's production of the Wizard of Oz. Featuring (left to right): Abubaker Basama (Tinman), Mila Pandav (Dorothy), Kelly Sawyer (Toto), Mark Bulmer (Lion) and Hannah Carter (Scarecrow)Photo: Godfrey Birtill
National World
4. Carl Buttler, 10, and Muhsimah Patel, 10, of Kennington Road School, Fulwood, Preston during a 1997 conker competitionPhoto: Lindsey North
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.