Lancashire Retro: 15 nostalgic crowd scenes through photos of the biggest events of the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST

Preston is no stranger to pulling in the crowds.

Whether it be sporting events, music or concerts, there’s always a reason for the crowds to pour into the streets

These pictures from the 1990s round up some of the biggest events of the decade - you might spot yourself...

Preston North End PNE promotion champions championship celebrate team flag market parade procession Photographer Lindsey North high above the crowd

1. Crowds, 1990s

Preston North End PNE promotion champions championship celebrate team flag market parade procession Photographer Lindsey North high above the crowd | National World

Princess Diana's Visit to Preston, June 1983. Princessof wales meets the crowds outside the Royal Preston Hospital.

2. Crowds, 1990s

Princess Diana's Visit to Preston, June 1983. Princessof wales meets the crowds outside the Royal Preston Hospital. | National World

Maritime Festival crowds at the Preston Dock Basin.

3. Crowds, 1990s

Maritime Festival crowds at the Preston Dock Basin. | National World

The crowd gathers at the HMV store on Fishergate, Preston for the appearance of the Rock FM DJ's

4. Crowds, 1990s

The crowd gathers at the HMV store on Fishergate, Preston for the appearance of the Rock FM DJ's | National World

