And discover a side to Preston you never knew existed by flicking though our best archive pictures of the once-bustling Church Street. Sitting at the heart of the city, the thoroughfare has experienced something of a renaissance of late, so indulge in a spot of nostalgia and remember what it was like back in the day...
1. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston
One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston Photo: RETRO
2. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston
The odd jumble of striking buildings once made Church Street a mecca for shoppers in Preston town centre in 1985 Photo: RETRO
3. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston
A temporary roundabout at the junction of Church Street and Stanley Street in Preston town centre in 1972. This junction is much changed today Photo: RETRo
4. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston
This area of Church Street was set for major redevelopment in 1986. A number of council-owned properties would be demolished ready for future development Photo: RETRO
