Lancashire Retro: 14 historic pictures of Preston's Avenham and Miller Parks some that show them being crafted

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These lovely photos depict Avenham and Miller Parks in their very early days.

They were constructed in the 1860s amid the Cotton Famine as public works employing unemployed mill workers.

They were designed by landscape architect Edward Milner as a “harmonious whole,” the parks feature a riverside walk, formal terraces, fountains, rockeries, and the striking Belvedere.

Avenham Park’s elegant Japanese Rock Gardens were added in the 1930s. Inaugurated in 1867 alongside the new Town Hall, the parks drew thousands, including the Duke of Cambridge. Today, both parks are Grade II listed and cherished historic green spaces at Preston’s heart .

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 35 brilliant pictures of nostalgia take you on a trip back in time to Preston's past

37 nostalgic images that capture moments and memories in Preston in the mid-1970s

33 marvellous old pictures of Preston and the surrounding areas which tell us a story of the city's past

Creating Avenham and Miller Park

1. Park memories

Creating Avenham and Miller Park | Preston Council

Photo Sales
The Rock Gardens at Avenham Park

2. Park memories

The Rock Gardens at Avenham Park | National World

Photo Sales
Was this the opening of the Rock Gardens?

3. Preston Council

Was this the opening of the Rock Gardens? | National World

Photo Sales
Afternoon tea or was this a bigger event? Too long ago for any of us to know for sure

4. Park memories

Afternoon tea or was this a bigger event? Too long ago for any of us to know for sure | Preston Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMemoriesTown HallGrade IINostalgia
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice