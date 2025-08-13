33 marvellous old pictures of Preston and the surrounding areas which tell us a story of the city's past

Published 13th Aug 2025

It may seem incredible, but we are just as far away from the year 1960 as the year 1960 was from the late 1800s.

And so, while the ‘60s may seem like a pretty recent era, the steady march of time means that plenty has change across the intervening decades. But you can still take a trip back in time to 1960s Preston by flicking through our best archive pictures of Preston back in those days.

The Harp Inn, Church St. Preston c.1960 Demolished to make way for the Ringway road scheme.

1. 1960s Preston

Lune Street, Preston 1960 East side of Lune Street looking north, showing Molyneux butcher's shop. Above the Star Bargain Shop are the former print works of Mather Brothers.

2. 1960s Preston

Mormon Chapel, Vauxhall Road, Preston 1960 The Mormons, founded in 1830, first came to Preston in 1837. They preached at Vauxhall Road Chapel and the first baptisms took place in the River Ribble. The building was later used as a boys club by St. Augustine's Church. Demolished in 1962.

3. 1960s Preston

Blackpool Road, Preston 1960.

4. 1960s Preston

