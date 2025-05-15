I think you will love these old school photos taken in Preston 15 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th May 2025, 12:46 BST

Primary school life for kids in the UK during the 2010s was a vibrant mix of learning, play, and technology.

And these photos of Longton Primary School will bring those memories flooding back.

1. Photo: David Hurst Headteacher Team from Longton Primary School, School Lane, Longton,

2. Photo Neil Cross Longton Primary School pupils taking part in a project cooking project with the James Holden Academy at Penwortham Priory Academy

3. Photo Neil Cross School football teams from South Ribble playing in Lancashire FA play-off's Longton Primary School v Leyland St Mary's

4. Photo Ian Robinson Longton Primary School official opening of the cookery technology room at the school The Mayor of South Ribble Coun Graham Walton and health ambassodors, Hannah Nicholson, 10 and Carys Allwright, 10

