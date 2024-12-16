26 immersive historical pictures which capture Lancashire life through 100 years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 08:45 BST

These amazing photos catalogue the towns and cities in our county through the last century.

Lancashire began the 20th century as an industrial hub centred on traditional cotton mills and textiles. But after the First World War, there was a decline of the textile industry, partly due to competition from overseas and the Great Depression. It led to the closure of many mills and Lancashire diversified it’s industry. These photos focus on the cotton mills, mining towns, the wars, leisure time on the coast and, of course, the people of the century. They are a wonderful collection of pictures from the Getty Archive.

ICYMI: ICYMI: 41 astonishingly retro pictures of Blackpool streets spanning 70 years from 1920s to 1990s

19 atmospheric retro scenes of Blackpool after dark from the Illuminations to the Golden Mile

19 historic retro pictures of Blackpool in the Sixties to take you on a journey in time

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Goods Shed, West Lancashire Station, Fishergate Hill, Preston, Lancashire, 1927. Two vans parked outside the Cantrell and Cochrane depot. Photographed in 1927 for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway. The station was also known as Fishergate Hill Station. With the exception of a few infrequent services, the station was closed to passengers in 1900 but it remained open to goods traffic until 1965. It was later demolished and the site is now Colman Court. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1. Historical Lancashire

Goods Shed, West Lancashire Station, Fishergate Hill, Preston, Lancashire, 1927. Two vans parked outside the Cantrell and Cochrane depot. Photographed in 1927 for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway. The station was also known as Fishergate Hill Station. With the exception of a few infrequent services, the station was closed to passengers in 1900 but it remained open to goods traffic until 1965. It was later demolished and the site is now Colman Court. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The city of Preston in Lancashire, circa 1940. The Harp Inn on Church Street is visible just to right of centre

2. Historical Lancashire

The city of Preston in Lancashire, circa 1940. The Harp Inn on Church Street is visible just to right of centre | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Four young lads in an cobbled alley between the old back to back terrace houses in Burnley, Lancashire

3. Historcial Lancashire

Four young lads in an cobbled alley between the old back to back terrace houses in Burnley, Lancashire | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A 'Safety First' lesson in progress at Layton Junior School, Blackpool, Lancashire. A group of youngsters watch a teacher move toy cars on a model street

4. Historical Lancashire

A 'Safety First' lesson in progress at Layton Junior School, Blackpool, Lancashire. A group of youngsters watch a teacher move toy cars on a model street | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashirePeopleNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice