Lancashire began the 20th century as an industrial hub centred on traditional cotton mills and textiles. But after the First World War, there was a decline of the textile industry, partly due to competition from overseas and the Great Depression. It led to the closure of many mills and Lancashire diversified it’s industry. These photos focus on the cotton mills, mining towns, the wars, leisure time on the coast and, of course, the people of the century. They are a wonderful collection of pictures from the Getty Archive.
1. Historical Lancashire
Goods Shed, West Lancashire Station, Fishergate Hill, Preston, Lancashire, 1927. Two vans parked outside the Cantrell and Cochrane depot. Photographed in 1927 for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway. The station was also known as Fishergate Hill Station. With the exception of a few infrequent services, the station was closed to passengers in 1900 but it remained open to goods traffic until 1965. It was later demolished and the site is now Colman Court. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Historical Lancashire
The city of Preston in Lancashire, circa 1940. The Harp Inn on Church Street is visible just to right of centre | Getty Images
3. Historcial Lancashire
Four young lads in an cobbled alley between the old back to back terrace houses in Burnley, Lancashire | Getty Images
4. Historical Lancashire
A 'Safety First' lesson in progress at Layton Junior School, Blackpool, Lancashire. A group of youngsters watch a teacher move toy cars on a model street | Getty Images
