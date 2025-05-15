And, while regular city-goers may bemoan the seemingly-constant roadworks and building projects going on these days, rest assured that ‘twas always thus, as demonstrated by these incredible pictures.
I hardly recognise these retro scenes of Preston in various states of ruin and regeneration, they are shocking. They also feature countless buildings now wiped clean from the face of the cityscape.
Take a look and see if you can remember them...
1. Demolished Preston
A last look at the interior of the old Empire Theatre on Tithebarn Street in Preston. The stage boards have gone and the boxes and bingo site remain - but not for long. The Empire - which opened in 1911 - was Preston's oldest surviving theatre until it was converted into a bingo hall in 1964. It was torn down in 1976 Photo: National World
2. Demolished Preston
Two of the shops which once formed part of a prosperous shopping area awaiting demolition in the Adelphi area of Preston in 1967 Photo: National World
3. Demolished Preston
A typical scene in run-down Preston, with abandoned cars just sat waiting to be eventually scrapped. In the distance you can see the towering spire of St Walburge's Church Photo: National World
4. Demolished Preston
This image, captured in 1983, shows demolition of the old flax and cotton mill on Lord Street, Preston - standing in the shadow of the Guild Hall complex. To this day the area remains undeveloped Photo: National World