I take a trip down memory lane to 1990s Preston to revisit life in our city

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 08:44 BST

As fans of our retro content will well know, we love the 1990s.

One of the peak eras in terms of culture, fashion, tech, and general excitement, the ‘90s in Preston was quite the time, so why not explore what things used to be like by checking out our very best archive pics from 1993 and 1994 below...

ICYMI: 29 incredible retro images to take you back to Preston in the late 1970s

37 mind-blowing nostalgic photos of Preston streets and vehicles in the 1960s

59 astounding pictures of Preston Guild straight from the 1952 archive

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Four Preston youngsters showed team spirit when they took on a sporting challenge and netted up to Â£70 for Comic Relief. Brother and sister teams Mark and Clare Shirley and Christopher and Louise Allen, neighbours in Muirfield Close, took on a mammoth table tennis game lasting over 12 hours in the family garage

1. Preston 1990s

Four Preston youngsters showed team spirit when they took on a sporting challenge and netted up to Â£70 for Comic Relief. Brother and sister teams Mark and Clare Shirley and Christopher and Louise Allen, neighbours in Muirfield Close, took on a mammoth table tennis game lasting over 12 hours in the family garage | National World

Photo Sales
All Hallows RC High school,near Preston who were selected to represent Lancashire in the Under1 4s and 16s teams. October 1994.

2. Preston 1990s

All Hallows RC High school,near Preston who were selected to represent Lancashire in the Under1 4s and 16s teams. October 1994. | National World

Photo Sales
Basketball players were celebrating after beating off rivals in a North West college tournament. Blackpool Sixth Form College were the victors in the North West Ladies College Basketball Tournament, at Preston's West View Leisure Centre, after beating South Trafford College 15-10 in the finals. Pictured: Jeremy Mannino and his successful Blackpool Sixth Form College basketball tea

3. Preston 1990s

Basketball players were celebrating after beating off rivals in a North West college tournament. Blackpool Sixth Form College were the victors in the North West Ladies College Basketball Tournament, at Preston's West View Leisure Centre, after beating South Trafford College 15-10 in the finals. Pictured: Jeremy Mannino and his successful Blackpool Sixth Form College basketball tea | National World

Photo Sales
Young would-be sports stars joined in a special two-day event to promote athletics for children in Preston. The youngsters took part in the The Athletic Experience at the West View Leisure Centre. The scheme was the result of a link between the Preston Harriers Athletics Club and Preston Leisure. Pictured above Grant Omerod of Longton demonstrates the long jump

4. Preston 1990s

Young would-be sports stars joined in a special two-day event to promote athletics for children in Preston. The youngsters took part in the The Athletic Experience at the West View Leisure Centre. The scheme was the result of a link between the Preston Harriers Athletics Club and Preston Leisure. Pictured above Grant Omerod of Longton demonstrates the long jump | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFashionCultureTechNostalgia
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice