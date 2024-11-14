59 astounding pictures of Preston Guild straight from the 1952 archive

It’s absolutely mind-blowing to think that all these pictures are from 72 years in the past.

With that in mind, take a trip back in time all the way back to the 1950s to take a look at what Preston Guild looked like back in that heady and now long-ago era.

Take a look at some of our best archive pics of Preston Guild in 1952...

1. The above C.O.I. photograph shows a Preston Guild Street Party being held on Floyer Street, in September 1952. They made 7,000 paper flowers to decorate their front doors and stocked tables with food. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

2. Preston Guild - 1952 - procession

3. Heysham Street, 1952 Preston Guild. Image courtesy of Gary Robinson Preston Digital Archive

4. This picture of the 1952 Preston Guild shows the procession parading down Church Street, Preston. Recognise the Bull & Royal pub? Many thanks to LP reader Mary Gibson for this nostalgic picture.

