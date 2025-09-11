I step back in time 50 years to find out what Preston was like in the 1970s and this is what I saw ...

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST

This throwback to 1975 reminds us of how our city was shaping up in an era which is now 50 years ago.

There are some wonderful and rare colour photos of buildings and places you will remember and paint a picture of Preston all those years ago.

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 41 fascinating and recognisable images that encompass life in our city through the years

25 lost Lancashire landmarks, including some of the region's most famous and best-loved buildings

19 nostalgic school pics taken years ago in Preston's Bamber Bridge in timeless black and white photography

Goodwin Bro's Umbrella Shop, Orchard Street, Preston c. 1975 We Shall Have Rain. - A line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day (15 July) then we shall have rain for forty days

1. Preston 1975

Goodwin Bro's Umbrella Shop, Orchard Street, Preston c. 1975 We Shall Have Rain. - A line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day (15 July) then we shall have rain for forty days | National World

Photo Sales
Looking west over the northlight roof of the weaving shed. Vernon Street mill is seen at upper left. This is the only surviving building of those seen in the image. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Preston Historical Society.

2. Preston 1975

Looking west over the northlight roof of the weaving shed. Vernon Street mill is seen at upper left. This is the only surviving building of those seen in the image. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Preston Historical Society. | submit

Photo Sales
Moor Brook Mill Preston c.1975 Looking west over the northlight roof of the weaving shed. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society.

3. Preston 1975

Moor Brook Mill Preston c.1975 Looking west over the northlight roof of the weaving shed. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society. | National World

Photo Sales
Moor Brook Mill Preston c.1975 Looking north west. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society.

4. Preston 1975

Moor Brook Mill Preston c.1975 Looking north west. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPhotographyLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice