There are some wonderful and rare colour photos of buildings and places you will remember and paint a picture of Preston all those years ago.
1. Preston 1975
Goodwin Bro's Umbrella Shop, Orchard Street, Preston c. 1975
We Shall Have Rain. - A line taken from old weather folklore:
2. Preston 1975
Looking west over the northlight roof of the weaving shed. Vernon Street mill is seen at upper left. This is the only surviving building of those seen in the image.
Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS)
Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/
3. Preston 1975
Moor Brook Mill Preston c.1975
Looking west over the northlight roof of the weaving shed. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS)
Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/
Â© Preston Historical Society.
4. Preston 1975
Moor Brook Mill Preston c.1975
Looking north west. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS)
Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/
Â© Preston Historical Society. | National World