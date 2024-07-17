I miss those days... 36 hysterical retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the late 1990s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:03 BST

Calling all ‘90s kids!

The 1990s will have undoubtedly been a formative time for many people, so take a look at some of our best retro archive pics of Preston life, people, and scenes from back in those heady days.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

24 iconic retro pictures of legendary Chorley nightclub Applejax back in its party-central heyday

33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

1. The battle of sexes has spilled out over a Lancashire bar. Things turned bitter at the Cartford Hotel in Little Eccleston, near Garstang, because local brewer John Smith has installed a new beer pump featuring a topless woman. John, who owns the Hart Brewery next door to the pub, fell out with barmaid Fiona McCulloch after she drew a bra on the female, who was advertising the beer called Temptress

National World

Photo Sales

2. Many Lancashire companies are already on board the Evening Posts Get Healthy train and one which is jetting ahead is British Aerospace. The defence giant has installed a new health screening computer system for its employees at its plant in Warton, near Preston. Pictured above is Sister Pauline Rae with a patient

National World

Photo Sales

3. Headmaster Barry Duckett from Highfield Priory School in Preston at the sponsored bounce which is raising money for local hospices and connected to his sponsored walk in the Himalayas

National World

Photo Sales

4. PHOTO - NEIL CROSS Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. CONTACT Carol 424112. - fox

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPeopleNewsletterNostalgiaSchoolsLEPLancashireChorleySouth Ribblefirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice