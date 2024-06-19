I miss the 1980s... 32 spectacular retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the early 1980s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2024, 12:47 BST

Take a trip back in time to 1980s Preston - a time of excitement, incredible culture, music, and film.

Those heady days will be remembered very fondly indeed by countless people, so why not take a trip down memory lane to transport yourself back in time to those distant but nostalgia days.

These pictures will have you saying ‘I miss the 1980s’ in no time.

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...

I wish I could go back... 29 throwback retro pics of Preston in the 2000s, from girls' nights out to PNE

28 unbelievable long forgotten pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in 1973 and 1974

I remember my school days... 47 timeless retro pics of 1970s & 1980s Preston schools, students & teachers

I forgot my baby outside in her pram once! 34 retro pics of Preston's Plungington Road in the 1980s & 1990s 

1. Retro A young lad has his photograph taken in the Fire engine at the Preston Fire Station Open Day July 1983

National World

Photo Sales

2. A 24-hour football game at Springfields football ground, Lea, raised nearly Â£700 for muscular dystrophy. Twenty-five people took part in relays in the five-a-side football match organised by the Preston Area Civil Service Sports Council

National World

Photo Sales

3. The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes

National World

Photo Sales

4. Members of the Preston Piranha Swimming Club synchronised swimming team, pictured with their coach - Mrs Marlene Irish (centre) and, from left, Liz Carter and Marion Aston, and back, Alison Orrell and Pam Stott

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaLancashireSchoolsStudentsTeachersfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.