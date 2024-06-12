I forgot my baby outside in her pram once! 34 retro pics of Preston's Plungington Road in the 1980s & 1990s

Back in the day, Plungington Road was the place to get your groceries out-of-town, boasting a strong sense of community spirit and plenty of people in the numerous shops who were always welcoming, cheerful and happy for a chat.

During the 1980s Plungington Road, one of the main roads into Preston town centre, was booming, so let these images bring back memories of the shops and houses found in the area. For carefree shopping, variety, and courtesy, Plungington Road was the place to visit thanks to its multitude of busy shops.

Take a look to see what it all looked like back in the 1980s and 1990s.

As one reader comments: “Left my baby daughter outside in her pram [on Plungington Road once]. Got home and thought I had forgotten something!” Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

1. Stood on Plungington Road, looking towards Preston town centre as it was back in 1984 Photo: Archive

2. Chinese takeaway Bamboo has long been a mainstay of Plungington Road in Preston. This image was taken in 1985. Across the road from the takeaway was the dry cleaners Photo: Archive

3. A view of Plungington Road, from the junction at Aqueduct Street, Preston - taken in 1984

4. Another mainstay of Plungington Road in Preston is The Chicken Shop - I remember my mum taking me here as a child. And many will remember Derik's Plaice - the fish and chip shop a few doors down Photo: Archive

