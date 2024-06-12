During the 1980s Plungington Road, one of the main roads into Preston town centre, was booming, so let these images bring back memories of the shops and houses found in the area. For carefree shopping, variety, and courtesy, Plungington Road was the place to visit thanks to its multitude of busy shops.
Take a look to see what it all looked like back in the 1980s and 1990s.
As one reader comments: “Left my baby daughter outside in her pram [on Plungington Road once]. Got home and thought I had forgotten something!” Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!
