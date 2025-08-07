4 . Tulketh High in the 90s

Grateful fund-raisers at a Preston high school handed over £800 to say thank you to a North West cancer hospital as a thank you for treating one of their pupils. Pupils and teachers at Tulketh High School were keen to repay the Christie Hospital in Manchester for the help it gave 15-year-old Tracey Jamieson. Picture shows Lorraine Gregson (left), Brendan Hurley and Elaine Jones presenting the cheque to appeals organiser Toni Leden (right) Photo: Archive