We continue our look at Tulketh High School – this time with a round-up of pictures from the 90s. Do you remember your time here? Get in touch. Send in some of your own pictures of your school days – whatever the school.
A dozen more whizz kids from Tulketh High School gained distinctions in a recent computer exam. All 12 students from the school who entered for the RSA computer core text exam passed with flying colours. Pictured are the students who gained distinctions in the computer studies exam Photo: Archive
Pupils at Preston school used drama and music to get the anti-smoking message across to youngsters. The project at Tulketh High School was set up after students won a £400 grant from health chiefs. The teenagers produced a drama/musical to highlight the dangers of the killer weed. Pictured are some of the performers: Thomas Gudgeon, left, Stuart Smith, Samantha O'Neill and Catherine Eaves Photo: Archive
Teacher Terry Dickenson, far right, training some of his promising cross country runners at Tulketh High School. Those pictured were in line to be selected for the Preston team in the forthcoming Lancashire Cross Country Championships Photo: Neil Cross
Grateful fund-raisers at a Preston high school handed over £800 to say thank you to a North West cancer hospital as a thank you for treating one of their pupils. Pupils and teachers at Tulketh High School were keen to repay the Christie Hospital in Manchester for the help it gave 15-year-old Tracey Jamieson. Picture shows Lorraine Gregson (left), Brendan Hurley and Elaine Jones presenting the cheque to appeals organiser Toni Leden (right) Photo: Archive
