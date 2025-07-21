These brilliant pictures will give you a feel for what things looked like back in those heady days with our best archive pictures of Preston in the mid-1970s.
See if you recognise any familiar faces or scenes..
ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 24 of the best pictures of Bamber Bridge in Preston - people and places from the 70s to 90s
Lancashire Retro: Astonishing pictures of Fulwood through the ages from sports and schools to beauty pageants
37 fabulous old pictures of Preston taken 50 years ago which reveal streets and places you'll rememeber
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.