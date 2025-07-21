Lancashire Retro: 27 of the best pictures of Preston in the mid 1970s at a time of cultural change

Take a trip down memory lane to Preston in the mid-1970s, a time of fantastic cultural change and even better fashion.

These brilliant pictures will give you a feel for what things looked like back in those heady days with our best archive pictures of Preston in the mid-1970s.

See if you recognise any familiar faces or scenes..

1. The Ribbleton Hall Secondary school junior hockey team which won the junior Preston Schools Hockey Tournament competition, held at Penwortham Holme

2. About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day, with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71. Pictured above are some of the competitors involved

3. A week-long road safety exhibition had toured Preston primary schools to teach children the road code and sharpen their reactions. Graham Brown (10) tries the brake-reaction test when the exhibition visited Brookfield Primary School

4. Conker Contest takes place at Market Square, Preston September 25th 1976.

