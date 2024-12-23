9 memorable pictures from nights out in Preston and Chorley 2011

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:12 GMT

The Lancashire Post photographers were regularly out and about snapping nights out in Preston.

These go back to 2011 and feature fun in the pubs and events in October 2011 - can you remember that far back? You might be pictured...

Big Night Out Oxjam at the Kolor Bar Jamez Grice, Jess Parker-Orr, Rob Taylor, Darling Slater, Ketan Patel

1. Big Night Out - October 2011

Big Night Out Oxjam at the Kolor Bar Jamez Grice, Jess Parker-Orr, Rob Taylor, Darling Slater, Ketan Patel | National World

Photo Sales
From left, Krystyna Michelle, Rachel Starbuck, Charlie Walker and Sharron Walker at the Weird and Wonderful Charity Night at Astley Hall, Chorley

2. Big Night Out - October 2011

From left, Krystyna Michelle, Rachel Starbuck, Charlie Walker and Sharron Walker at the Weird and Wonderful Charity Night at Astley Hall, Chorley | National World

Photo Sales
Big Night Out Oxjam at the Kolor Bar Mike Cropper, James Elliot, Rick Berry, John Mulcahy, Tom Swarbrick

3. Big Night Out - October 2011

Big Night Out Oxjam at the Kolor Bar Mike Cropper, James Elliot, Rick Berry, John Mulcahy, Tom Swarbrick | National World

Photo Sales
From left, Laura Daglish, Hayley Scholes (The Organiser) and Jessica Roper at the Weird and Wonderful Charity Night at Astley Hall, Chorley

4. Big Night Out - October 2011

From left, Laura Daglish, Hayley Scholes (The Organiser) and Jessica Roper at the Weird and Wonderful Charity Night at Astley Hall, Chorley | National World

Photo Sales
