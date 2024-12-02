21 fantastic retro pics of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre between 1960 and 1990

Having opened its doors in November 1964, St George's Shopping Centre has been the go-to shopping centre in Preston ever since.

Originally an open-air centre, the centre may have had a new roof installed during a refurbishment in 1981, but there are still a handful of pictures of the centre’s open-air days. Take a look at some of our best shots from St George’s over the years...

England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre.

A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges

