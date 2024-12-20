21 vintage pictures of Preston taken 100 years ago show streets, markets and docks through a century

Published 20th Dec 2024

These cracking photos symbolise Preston as it was 100 years ago.

They are all captured in the year of 1924 and flashback to a time long ago when Preston was in its industrial days. The town’s mills and factories were the lifeblood of the local economy with many residents employed in cotton spinning and weaving. The town also had bustling markets. This is how Preston was 100 years ago...

Covered Market, Preston. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

1. Preston, 1924

Covered Market, Preston. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive | National World

Fish Market, Preston 1924. William Melling Fish & Rabbit Salesman

2. Preston, 1924

Fish Market, Preston 1924. William Melling Fish & Rabbit Salesman | National World

Booth's, Fishergate. Delivery vans leaving Glovers Court in 1924

3. Preston, 1924

Booth's, Fishergate. Delivery vans leaving Glovers Court in 1924 | National World

Elevated View of Preston Dock c.1924. Taken from one of the recently completed electricity pylons adjacent to the Bull Nose

4. Preston, 1924

Elevated View of Preston Dock c.1924. Taken from one of the recently completed electricity pylons adjacent to the Bull Nose | National World

