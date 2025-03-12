So take a trip back in time to those heady days by having a flick through our best archive pics of life in Broughton during that era.
Broughton High School leavers class 1985. Photo: RETRO
Broughton Service Station Photo: RETRO
A Christmas pantomime has led to the launch of a new junior drama club involving about 30 keen youngsters. So many children said they wanted to keep acting after the Broughton Club Players' Christmas panto that it has now set up an evening meeting for them. The group is working on basic movement, play and poetry reading, improvisation and mime Photo: RETRO
A drama group has a record of its latest production - on video. Preston North End's video photographer John Kay came along to the Broughton Club Players' pantomime The Hurdy Gurdy Man. Thirty club members and their children were in the pantomime which was staged at the Broughton and District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton Photo: RETRO