The old streets of our county, etched in history, still whisper tales of the Industrial Revolutions. Narrow cobbled streets, alleys and ginels, chimney stacks and blackened walls from decades of coal fires and factory smoke. Rows of tightly packed terraced houses hug the streets, their doors opening straight onto the cobbles. They focus on Preston, Burnley, Morecambe and Blackpool.
Some of the destruction caused by flooding in the Lancashire village of Wray | Getty Images
Richard Street, Burnley, Lancashire, circa 1966 - circa 1974. A car parked in the cobbled ginnel (alley) running between Milton Street and Tentre Street viewed from Richard Street with Pentridge Mill and mill chimney partially visible in the background. The terraces shown here were demolished in the late 1960s | Getty Images
English painter L S Lowry (1887 - 1976) walking up a street in a Lancashire town, circa 1960 | Getty Images
Mitre Hotel, Accrington Road, Burnley, Lancashire, 1966-1974. The Mitre Hotel at the junctions of Accrington Road, Padiham Road, Westgate and Trafalgar Street viewed from the north. Artist Eileen Deste | Getty Images
