44 fantastic retro pictures of Moor Park High School back in the 2000s and 2010s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

Moor Park High School, located in the heart of Preston, has long been a cornerstone of the local community, offering quality education to generations of students.

Situated near the sprawling Moor Park, the school prides itself on its focus on academic achievement and personal development. Over the years, Moor Park High has built a reputation for its inclusive environment and dedication to nurturing students' talents, preparing them for both higher education and the wider world.

In the 2000s and 2010s, the school experienced significant developments, including renovations and upgrades to its facilities. These changes reflected the school's commitment to staying up-to-date with modern educational needs, with the addition of new technologies and improved classrooms.

See if you are pictured...

1. Preston Guild community procession at Moor Park. Pictured are pupils from Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School.

National World

2. Photo Neil Cross Victorian Preston Moor Park High School

National World

3. Moor Park High School and Sixth Form placed third in the finals of a competition aimed at delivering vital road safety messages at Preston's Charter Theatre Secondary schools from Preston, Longridge, Nelson and Rishton created their own hard-hitting productions to bring to life issues relevant to young drivers and passengers. The Beats is a multi-agency drama-based education programme, offered to schools by Lancashire County Council's Safer Travel Team

National World

National World

