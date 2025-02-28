Situated near the sprawling Moor Park, the school prides itself on its focus on academic achievement and personal development. Over the years, Moor Park High has built a reputation for its inclusive environment and dedication to nurturing students' talents, preparing them for both higher education and the wider world.

In the 2000s and 2010s, the school experienced significant developments, including renovations and upgrades to its facilities. These changes reflected the school's commitment to staying up-to-date with modern educational needs, with the addition of new technologies and improved classrooms.

Preston Guild community procession at Moor Park. Pictured are pupils from Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School.

Victorian Preston Moor Park High School

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form placed third in the finals of a competition aimed at delivering vital road safety messages at Preston's Charter Theatre Secondary schools from Preston, Longridge, Nelson and Rishton created their own hard-hitting productions to bring to life issues relevant to young drivers and passengers. The Beats is a multi-agency drama-based education programme, offered to schools by Lancashire County Council's Safer Travel Team

