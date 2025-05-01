43 glittering retro pics of high school proms in Preston when teenagers celebrated the end of an era

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st May 2025, 07:58 BST

Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer. And - as demonstrated by one reader saying: “I loved my prom!” - what could be better than all those things?

So here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms from the early 2010s...

From left, Georgia Cookson, Sophie Heyworth, Laura Mitchell, Gina Crompton and Alex Ross at the Corpus Christi Catholic Sports College Prom at Barton Grange

1. Preston retro proms from down the years

From left, Georgia Cookson, Sophie Heyworth, Laura Mitchell, Gina Crompton and Alex Ross at the Corpus Christi Catholic Sports College Prom at Barton Grange Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

2. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

3. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

4. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood Photo: National World

