28 sizzling pictures of Lancashire scorching in heatwaves to remind you of summer days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 09:37 BST

As temperatures begin to rise we take a look back at summer days to put is in the mood for summer.

Our archives are full of hot weather photos. These photos are a selection of those images which tap into the most memorable heatwaves of 1976, 2003 and 2019 – the summers which broke records. They also feature fabulous open air pools, which are all closed now, but back in the day provided the perfect alternative to a dip in the sea.

Holiday fun in St Annes open air pool, August 1954

1. Scorching Blackpool

Holiday fun in St Annes open air pool, August 1954 Photo: Submit

Fleetwood open air pool, August 76

2. Scorching Blackpool

Fleetwood open air pool, August 76 Photo: library

Nurses made the most of the evening heat in 1976 washing cars to raise funds for the hospital league of friends

3. Scorching Blackpool

Nurses made the most of the evening heat in 1976 washing cars to raise funds for the hospital league of friends Photo: submit

Bath time was never like this... and what a sneaky way these grown-ups have of keeping us clean! Children of the Hartington Road Day Nursery, Preston, don't know anything about centigrade and fahrenheit but they reckon that clothes are just a waste of time when the sun is beating down and there's a paddling pool outside. But never mind the heatwave...

4. Heatwaves

Bath time was never like this... and what a sneaky way these grown-ups have of keeping us clean! Children of the Hartington Road Day Nursery, Preston, don't know anything about centigrade and fahrenheit but they reckon that clothes are just a waste of time when the sun is beating down and there's a paddling pool outside. But never mind the heatwave... | National World

