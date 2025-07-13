The town’s industrial roots, particularly in textiles and engineering, remained strong, providing essential jobs as the nation sought to restore its economy.
Factories hummed with activity, and the sounds of weaving looms and machinery were a common backdrop to daily life.
In the following collection of archival images, we take a step back to 1947, capturing the essence of life in Preston during this pivotal year in the town’s history.
