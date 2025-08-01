39 rare pictures of Preston high streets back in the day, including long lost shops, staff and customers

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

We all know how much the classic high street has changed over the years.

With that in mind, take yourself on a trip back in time to experience Preston high street as it once was, complete with all the old school shops from your childhood, from classic M&S to Woolworths.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

1. M&S

2. Woolworths

3. M&S

4. Lynda Greene won a beauty contest at her first attempt... but she plans to quit while she is ahead. Lynda, 17, beat 20 girls from local stores in the contest for the title Miss USDAW, organised by the Preston-based area of the shop workers' union. Lynda, from Blackpool, works in the personnel department of Lewis's in the resort

