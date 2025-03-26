38 incredible retro pictures of sports teams and clubs in Preston back in the 1970s and 1980s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST

Sports clubs are often the backbone of many a local community.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our very best retro archive pictures of Preston sports clubs back in the heady days of the 1970s & 1980s.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. St Joseph's primary school netball team which won the Preston Primary Schools Netball Tournament. Natalie Campbell (captain), Debbie Davies, Lisa Dawson, Marianna Blackburn, Jackie Morgan, Julie Mather, Debbie Flynn and Lesley Bennett, and Miss Margaret Melling. The team beat St Wilfrid's, Longridge 8-6 in the final

2. Both teams pictured above won the championships of their respective sections in the Preston and District Netball League. Magpies (pictured in dark shirts) won the Monday league title. The team included: Jean Harrison, Eileen Streatfield, Helen Chanock, Marion Eccles, Ursula Pennington, Carol Lansom and Joan Potter. Marinas (in white shirts) finished winners of the Thursday league. They are: Carol Peacock, Maureen Potter, Paula Sharples, Wendy Williams, Sue Hurley, Ann Baker and Kate Parr

3. Nearly 200 canoeists from the North West took to the water for an exciting race on the River Ribble. They were taking part in the Ribble White Water Race for scouts, sponsored by the Preston and District Scout Council. The scouts battled through nine miles of water from Edisford Bridge in Clitheroe to Ribchester

4. Ten local schools took part in a table tennis championship held at Parklands High School. Pictured above are the successful Preston players in the schools championship

