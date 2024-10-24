29 atmospheric and rare pictures of Preston in 1940 capturing the docks, streets, buildings and war

These incredibly nostalgic photos reveal what Preston looked like in 1940.

The city was deep;y affected by the war and as an industrial hub, it contributed significantly to the war effort. The city endured air raids, though it wasn’t as heavily bombed as others, as a couple of these photos show, the bombing was evident. Other photos are wonderful street scenes, lost buildings faces and people.

Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale, Preston 1940 Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service.

1. Preston, 1940

Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale, Preston 1940 Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service.

A house on Longridge Road, Ribbleton/Grimasargh, Preston, damaged by a German bomb in 1940. One person was slightly hurt

2. Preston, 1940

A house on Longridge Road, Ribbleton/Grimasargh, Preston, damaged by a German bomb in 1940. One person was slightly hurt

Arkwright Men's Home, Stoneygate, Preston 1940

3. Preston, 1940

Arkwright Men's Home, Stoneygate, Preston 1940

Winckley Square, (east side) Preston 1940 Viewed looking south from the junction with Cross Street. This was the former home of William Ainsworth, cotton manufacturer. Was later known as Pepper Hall and Winckley House. Sadly this fine property was demolished in 1969

4. Preston, 1940

Winckley Square, (east side) Preston 1940 Viewed looking south from the junction with Cross Street. This was the former home of William Ainsworth, cotton manufacturer. Was later known as Pepper Hall and Winckley House. Sadly this fine property was demolished in 1969

