13 fascinating retro pictures of Broadgate in Preston back in the 1980s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:04 GMT

Located close to Preston city centre, Broadgate has seen plenty of development over the decades.

With the area’s fortunes having ebbed and flowed, here we take a look back to what it looked like in the 1980s – Broadgate has been a rich neighbourhood, a place popular with students, a conservation zone, and has even been described as an area ‘of special architectural or historic interest the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance’. Take a look at some of our best archive pics.

ICYMI: 19 brilliant photos from lost nightclub Squires in Preston back to the 90s and 00s

33 amazing iconic pictures of 1960s Preston transformed to reveal city in colour

17 amazing retro pics of Preston North End's Deepdale stadium back in the 1980s

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Old and new homes line this pathway in Broadgate, Preston

1. 1980s Broadgate

Old and new homes line this pathway in Broadgate, Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
These cheeky chappies were helping out with construction work being done in Broadgate. Do you recognise anyone?

2. 1980s Broadgate

These cheeky chappies were helping out with construction work being done in Broadgate. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
This row of terraced houses in Broadgate are considered as listed buildings. The terrace became listed buildings in 1979 and this means that any work carried out on the homes must conform to strict conditions that won't alter the or spoil the appearance of them

3. 1980s Broadgate

This row of terraced houses in Broadgate are considered as listed buildings. The terrace became listed buildings in 1979 and this means that any work carried out on the homes must conform to strict conditions that won't alter the or spoil the appearance of them Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Children are quick to try out the new slide in the public park area built on the site of the old Preston to Southport railway line in Broadgate

4. 1980s Broadgate

Children are quick to try out the new slide in the public park area built on the site of the old Preston to Southport railway line in Broadgate Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsPrestonNewsletterPreston North EndDeepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice