13 fascinating retro pictures of Broadgate in Preston back in the 1980s

With the area’s fortunes having ebbed and flowed, here we take a look back to what it looked like in the 1980s – Broadgate has been a rich neighbourhood, a place popular with students, a conservation zone, and has even been described as an area ‘of special architectural or historic interest the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance’. Take a look at some of our best archive pics.
1. 1980s Broadgate
Old and new homes line this pathway in Broadgate, Preston Photo: RETRO
2. 1980s Broadgate
These cheeky chappies were helping out with construction work being done in Broadgate. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO
3. 1980s Broadgate
This row of terraced houses in Broadgate are considered as listed buildings. The terrace became listed buildings in 1979 and this means that any work carried out on the homes must conform to strict conditions that won't alter the or spoil the appearance of them Photo: RETRO
4. 1980s Broadgate
Children are quick to try out the new slide in the public park area built on the site of the old Preston to Southport railway line in Broadgate Photo: RETRO
