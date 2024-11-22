40 distant memories through treasured pictures remember Preston back in 1957

As time marches on, the past becomes evermore distant a memory.

With that in mind, take a trip back to those long-forgotten days of Preston back in 1957 - an era which is now some 67 years in the past at this point.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957

2. The Fountain Pub Water Lane Preston c.1957 photo taken on Water Lane outside the entrance to the Fountain P.H. In the background is the Steamer Hotel later to be replaced by the Fylde Tavern.

3. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957

4. Many thanks to LP reader Ian Rigby for todayâs picture of Preston North End, dating from February 1957. Ian tells us: âNorth Endâs opponents were Leeds United, who played in blue and gold in those days before Don Revie changed their kit to all white. North End won this one by 3-0, with Bobby Foster (two) and Tom Finney scoring the goals. Their No 8 is the famous John Charles, with Sammy Taylor and Foster watching the action. One wonders how many of todayâs Premier League footballers will have played on a football pitch like this one covered in snow and soft mud! Probably none of them.â

