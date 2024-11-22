With that in mind, take a trip back to those long-forgotten days of Preston back in 1957 - an era which is now some 67 years in the past at this point.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957
National World
2. The Fountain Pub Water Lane Preston
c.1957 photo taken on Water Lane outside the entrance to the Fountain P.H. In the background is the Steamer Hotel later to be replaced by the Fylde Tavern.
National World
3. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957
National World
4. Many thanks to LP reader Ian Rigby for todayâs picture of Preston North End, dating from February 1957. Ian tells us: âNorth Endâs opponents were Leeds United, who played in blue and gold in those days before Don Revie changed their kit to all white. North End won this one by 3-0, with Bobby Foster (two) and Tom Finney scoring the goals. Their No 8 is the famous John Charles, with Sammy Taylor and Foster watching the action. One wonders how many of todayâs Premier League footballers will have played on a football pitch like this one covered in snow and soft mud! Probably none of them.â
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.