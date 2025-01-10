13 chilling and rare retro pictures of Chingle Hall near Preston believed to be England's most haunted house

Chingle Hall is reputedly one of England’s most haunted buildings - right here in the centre of Lancashire.

Built in 1260 by the Singleton family, it originally served as a moated manor house. Its medieval architecture, built in the shape of a cross and remote location add to the mystery.

The hall is steeped in history and is well documented about its association with Catholic priests during a time when Catholicism was outlawed in England.

Secret hiding places, known as priest holes, were constructed within the building to protect clergymen from persecution. One of the most famous priests associated with Chingle Hall is St John Wall, who sheltered there before his execution in 1679.

For a 30 year span of time between the 70s and 90s the house was open to the public and was magnet for those with an interest in the paranormal with parties of people daring to the spend the night there.

Through the years, paranormal investgators have reported a wide range of ghostly phenomena including unexplained footsteps, eerie voices and sudden temperature drops.

Although it is no longer open to the public, it remains a fascinating part of local history.

Pre-Reformation Chapel, Chingle Hall, Goosnargh.

Pre-Reformation Chapel, Chingle Hall, Goosnargh.

John Wall the martyr - his spirit is claimed by Chingle Hall

John Wall the martyr - his spirit is claimed by Chingle Hall

Chingle Hall

Chingle Hall

